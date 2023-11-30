News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LLY, LRCX, PSX

November 30, 2023 — 01:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 20,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $710 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,270 contracts, representing approximately 527,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) saw options trading volume of 15,776 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,700 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, LRCX options, or PSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of ROC
 CUK Split History
 PHX Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
LRCX
PSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.