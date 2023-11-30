Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LLY, LRCX, PSX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 20,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $710 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,270 contracts, representing approximately 527,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

And Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) saw options trading volume of 15,776 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,700 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

