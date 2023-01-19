Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LIVN, AFRM, KSS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN), where a total volume of 2,371 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 237,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,900 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 81,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,200 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 20,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LIVN options, AFRM options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
