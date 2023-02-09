Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LITE, QCOM, U

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total volume of 3,663 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 366,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 45,583 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 58,073 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
