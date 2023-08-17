Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LHX, CAH, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), where a total volume of 8,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 864,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.2% of LHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of LHX. Below is a chart showing LHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) saw options trading volume of 12,626 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,300 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 4,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 468,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LHX options, CAH options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
