Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LHCG, XOM, ZIP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LHC Group Inc (Symbol: LHCG), where a total of 3,567 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 108% of LHCG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 330,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of LHCG. Below is a chart showing LHCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 156,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 10,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:
And ZipRecruiter Inc (Symbol: ZIP) options are showing a volume of 3,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of ZIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,300 underlying shares of ZIP. Below is a chart showing ZIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LHCG options, XOM options, or ZIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
CUBA shares outstanding history
HYRE Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.