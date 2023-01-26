Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LHCG, XOM, ZIP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LHC Group Inc (Symbol: LHCG), where a total of 3,567 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 108% of LHCG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 330,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of LHCG. Below is a chart showing LHCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 156,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 10,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

And ZipRecruiter Inc (Symbol: ZIP) options are showing a volume of 3,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of ZIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,300 underlying shares of ZIP. Below is a chart showing ZIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LHCG options, XOM options, or ZIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.