Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LEN, WM, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 10,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) saw options trading volume of 5,758 contracts, representing approximately 575,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 63,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 14,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

