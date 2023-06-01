Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LCID, GXO, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total of 120,485 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.9% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,100 underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 6,730 contracts, representing approximately 673,000 underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 18,893 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

