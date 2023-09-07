Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KR, TEAM, TXG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total of 26,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 2,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 7,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 714,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 2,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,800 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And 10x Genomics Inc (Symbol: TXG) options are showing a volume of 5,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of TXG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,100 underlying shares of TXG. Below is a chart showing TXG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
