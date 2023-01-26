Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KNX, SPLK, VSCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), where a total of 9,071 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 907,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,600 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 7,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 790,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) options are showing a volume of 8,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 822,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,800 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KNX options, SPLK options, or VSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding SSH
NXPL shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GMTB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.