Markets
KNX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KNX, SPLK, VSCO

January 26, 2023 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), where a total of 9,071 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 907,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,600 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 7,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 790,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) options are showing a volume of 8,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 822,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,800 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KNX options, SPLK options, or VSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding SSH
 NXPL shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GMTB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KNX
SPLK
VSCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.