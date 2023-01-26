Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KNX, SPLK, VSCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), where a total of 9,071 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 907,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,600 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 7,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 790,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) options are showing a volume of 8,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 822,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,800 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KNX options, SPLK options, or VSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.