KMB

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KMB, XOM, DIS

December 08, 2022

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), where a total volume of 9,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 913,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 107,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 17,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 118,636 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 935,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KMB options, XOM options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

