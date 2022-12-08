Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KMB, XOM, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), where a total volume of 9,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 913,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 107,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 17,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 118,636 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 935,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KMB options, XOM options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MMI Insider Buying
Funds Holding WLB
ENLV shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.