Markets
JPM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, HELE, BYND

March 23, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 116,833 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 2,853 contracts, representing approximately 285,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,800 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 20,674 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 2,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,600 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, HELE options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding CDTI
 LMRKP Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding LNGR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
HELE
BYND

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.