Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, HELE, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 116,833 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 2,853 contracts, representing approximately 285,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,800 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 20,674 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 2,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,600 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

