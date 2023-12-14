Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, BLK, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 80,978 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 13,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 6,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 676,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $775 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $775 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 30,729 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, BLK options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

