Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, BLK, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 80,978 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 13,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 6,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 644,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 676,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $775 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $775 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 30,729 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JPM options, BLK options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: APD Stock Predictions
KN market cap history
Funds Holding OPER
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.