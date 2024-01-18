News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JBHT, GOOG, BMY

January 18, 2024 — 02:03 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 4,777 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 477,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.8% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 606,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 144,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 12,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 101,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 15,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, GOOG options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

