Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: J, FCX, TDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J), where a total volume of 3,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 310,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of J's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of J. Below is a chart showing J's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 64,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 9,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 964,700 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,320 contracts, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $810 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,100 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:
