Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ITW, SNOW, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), where a total of 7,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 765,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.7% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 825,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,600 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 41,037 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 51,929 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 84.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 872,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
