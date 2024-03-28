News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ITCI, FSLR, EXAS

March 28, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI), where a total of 8,817 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 881,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.4% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 656,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,800 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 25,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) saw options trading volume of 24,223 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 122.9% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,100 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

