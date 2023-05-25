Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRBT, EQIX, GPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 2,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 262,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 520,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 1,930 contracts, representing approximately 193,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 41,731 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 10,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IRBT options, EQIX options, or GPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
