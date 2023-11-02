Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IQV, ETSY, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV), where a total volume of 52,392 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 405.5% of IQV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 28,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of IQV. Below is a chart showing IQV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 77,307 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 212.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 799,900 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 81,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

