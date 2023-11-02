Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IQV, ETSY, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV), where a total volume of 52,392 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 405.5% of IQV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 28,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of IQV. Below is a chart showing IQV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 77,307 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 212.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 799,900 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 81,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IQV options, ETSY options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Preferred Stock Notification Service
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCH
WMT DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.