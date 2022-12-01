Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTU, NEM, COF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total volume of 11,305 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 42,498 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 12,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94.40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94.40 strike highlighted in orange:
