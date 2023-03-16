Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, TITN, PATH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 383,354 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 38.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 32,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN) options are showing a volume of 2,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 225,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) options are showing a volume of 38,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, TITN options, or PATH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Electronics Stores Dividend Stocks
HD Videos
RYAN Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.