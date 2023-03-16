Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, TITN, PATH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 383,354 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 38.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 32,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN) options are showing a volume of 2,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 225,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) options are showing a volume of 38,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

