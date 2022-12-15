Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, DFS, DOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 188,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 24,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 10,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 21,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
