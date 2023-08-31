Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, CAL, MP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 255,803 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 42,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) saw options trading volume of 3,591 contracts, representing approximately 359,100 underlying shares or approximately 83.6% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,900 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 21,187 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 9,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,100 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

