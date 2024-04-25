Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, ABBV, BYON

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 28,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beyond Inc (Symbol: BYON) options are showing a volume of 9,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 947,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of BYON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of BYON. Below is a chart showing BYON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, ABBV options, or BYON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
