News & Insights

Markets
INTC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, ABBV, BYON

April 25, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 295,259 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 13,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 28,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Beyond Inc (Symbol: BYON) options are showing a volume of 9,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 947,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of BYON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of BYON. Below is a chart showing BYON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, ABBV options, or BYON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ZYXI Insider Buying
 GCBC Split History
 Institutional Holders of NVCT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
ABBV
BYON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.