Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INST, PLTR, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Instructure Holdings Inc (Symbol: INST), where a total volume of 723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 72,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of INST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of INST. Below is a chart showing INST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 280,885 contracts, representing approximately 28.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 30,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 28,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 3,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
