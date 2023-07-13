News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INST, PLTR, JNJ

July 13, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Instructure Holdings Inc (Symbol: INST), where a total volume of 723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 72,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of INST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of INST. Below is a chart showing INST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 280,885 contracts, representing approximately 28.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 30,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 28,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 3,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
