Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IGT, AKTS, WMB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 38,501 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 272.4% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
Akoustis Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKTS) saw options trading volume of 9,688 contracts, representing approximately 968,800 underlying shares or approximately 229.7% of AKTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of AKTS. Below is a chart showing AKTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) saw options trading volume of 151,194 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 211.1% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 66,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IGT options, AKTS options, or WMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: OIG Options Chain
GNLN YTD Return
SURE Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.