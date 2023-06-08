Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IGT, AKTS, WMB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 38,501 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 272.4% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Akoustis Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKTS) saw options trading volume of 9,688 contracts, representing approximately 968,800 underlying shares or approximately 229.7% of AKTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of AKTS. Below is a chart showing AKTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) saw options trading volume of 151,194 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 211.1% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 66,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, AKTS options, or WMB options

