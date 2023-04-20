Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IFF, EFX, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), where a total volume of 6,178 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 617,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) saw options trading volume of 2,911 contracts, representing approximately 291,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 31,881 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
