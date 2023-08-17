Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IFF, AMAT, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), where a total volume of 15,886 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,600 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 27,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,218 contracts, representing approximately 221,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

