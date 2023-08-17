Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IFF, AMAT, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), where a total volume of 15,886 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,600 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 27,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,218 contracts, representing approximately 221,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IFF options, AMAT options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Split History
FATBP Historical Stock Prices
SOJC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.