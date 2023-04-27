Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HTZ, SQ, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ), where a total volume of 33,617 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 15,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 116,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 18,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 11,485 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HTZ options, SQ options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
