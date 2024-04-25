News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HLT, SMCI, DXCM

April 25, 2024 — 01:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total of 32,297 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.3% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 16,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 75,392 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 126.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 6,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,100 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 25,741 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 106.1% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,200 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

