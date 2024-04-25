Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HLT, SMCI, DXCM

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 75,392 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 126.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 6,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,100 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 25,741 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 106.1% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,200 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HLT options, SMCI options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: INO YTD Return
BNIX Average Annual Return
SEF Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.