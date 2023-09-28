Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HELE, OKTA, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 1,184 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 233,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,500 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 15,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,049 contracts, representing approximately 304,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $655 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $655 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HELE options, OKTA options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Shares Outstanding History
TBLA Videos
Institutional Holders of GLRI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.