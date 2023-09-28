Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HELE, OKTA, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 1,184 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 233,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,500 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 15,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,049 contracts, representing approximately 304,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $655 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $655 strike highlighted in orange:

