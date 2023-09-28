Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HEES, RCL, DBRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES), where a total of 1,561 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.8% of HEES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 233,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of HEES. Below is a chart showing HEES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 17,833 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) saw options trading volume of 9,003 contracts, representing approximately 900,300 underlying shares or approximately 61% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,300 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HEES options, RCL options, or DBRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

