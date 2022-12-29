Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, FOUR, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 20,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 4,723 contracts, representing approximately 472,300 underlying shares or approximately 47% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,700 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 21,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

