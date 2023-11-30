Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, AVGO, PANW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 36,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 27,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 1,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 46,196 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 2,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HD options, AVGO options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
