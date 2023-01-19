Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HAS, MMM, DISH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 12,580 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.8% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,700 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 19,159 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 29,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 5,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,300 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
