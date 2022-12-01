Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HAS, IP, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 20,750 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.7% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 34,670 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 33,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 155,668 contracts, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 16,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HAS options, IP options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MLAB Dividend History
STSA Options Chain
ARCE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.