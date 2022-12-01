Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HAS, IP, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 20,750 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.7% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 34,670 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 33,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 155,668 contracts, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 16,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

