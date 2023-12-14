News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HAS, ALGN, LULU

December 14, 2023 — 02:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total volume of 34,113 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182.2% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 12,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 15,587 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 28,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
