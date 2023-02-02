Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, DLTR, GOOG

February 02, 2023 — 01:51 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 682,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 68.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 200.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 46,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 31,722 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 154.9% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 18,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 327,793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 8,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, DLTR options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

