Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, AMZN, LYTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 285,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 26,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:
Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 536,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 39,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And LSI Industries Inc. (Symbol: LYTS) options are showing a volume of 1,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 132,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.1% of LYTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 152,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,400 underlying shares of LYTS. Below is a chart showing LYTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
