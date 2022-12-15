Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GNRC, SCCO, NTNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 10,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) saw options trading volume of 6,865 contracts, representing approximately 686,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,700 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 13,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

