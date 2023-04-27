Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GM, SPB, DECK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 67,252 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 3,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,100 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 3,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 645,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,500 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 1,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, SPB options, or DECK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.