Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GM, SPB, DECK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 67,252 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 3,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,100 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 3,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 645,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,500 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 1,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
