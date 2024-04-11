News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GL, LLY, HII

April 11, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL), where a total of 36,572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 260.6% of GL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,400 underlying shares of GL. Below is a chart showing GL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 16,626 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

And Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) saw options trading volume of 2,210 contracts, representing approximately 221,000 underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GL options, LLY options, or HII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

