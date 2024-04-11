Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GL, LLY, HII

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 16,626 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:
And Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) saw options trading volume of 2,210 contracts, representing approximately 221,000 underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
