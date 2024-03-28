News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GES, NOW, BX

March 28, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total volume of 7,281 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 728,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 6,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 608,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 21,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,800 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

