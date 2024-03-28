Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GES, NOW, BX

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 6,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 608,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 21,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,800 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GES options, NOW options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding USCF
KRO Insider Buying
UNH Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.