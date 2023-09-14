Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, LLY, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 17,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 20,956 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 106,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 9,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, LLY options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.