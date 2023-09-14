News & Insights

Markets
FSLR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, LLY, XOM

September 14, 2023 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 17,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 20,956 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 106,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 9,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, LLY options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Services Stocks
 M and T Bank 13F Filers
 Institutional Holders of KOCG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
LLY
XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.