Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FOUR, AI, MRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total of 5,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 555,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 9,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 992,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,700 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 37,500 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 6,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,800 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

