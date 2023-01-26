Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FOUR, AI, MRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total of 5,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 555,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 9,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 992,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,700 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 37,500 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 6,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,800 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FOUR options, AI options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: KRBP shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of UMC
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MARA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.