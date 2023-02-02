Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLT, OHI, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT), where a total volume of 2,897 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) options are showing a volume of 17,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of OHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,100 underlying shares of OHI. Below is a chart showing OHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 85,979 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 31,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

