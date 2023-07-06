Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FCX, EQIX, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 65,967 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 12,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) options are showing a volume of 2,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 274,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 55,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 3,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,200 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
