Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FAST, NKE, FICO

April 11, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), where a total volume of 21,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of FAST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,700 underlying shares of FAST. Below is a chart showing FAST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 67,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 4,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 86,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FAST options, NKE options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

