Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FAST, NKE, FICO

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 67,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 4,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 86,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:
