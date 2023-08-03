Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EVA, FDX, IPGP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA), where a total volume of 5,897 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 589,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of EVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 900,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,500 underlying shares of EVA. Below is a chart showing EVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 11,870 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) options are showing a volume of 1,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 169,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
