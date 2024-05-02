Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, HES, TSLA

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 24,008 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 118.1% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 7,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 102,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, HES options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
