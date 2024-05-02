Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, HES, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 76,633 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 267.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 4,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 24,008 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 118.1% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 7,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 102,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

