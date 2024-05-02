News & Insights

Markets
ETSY

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, HES, TSLA

May 02, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 76,633 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 267.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 24,008 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 118.1% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 7,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 102,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, HES options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding CRMT
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NZRO
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JMPC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETSY
HES
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.