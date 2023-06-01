Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, BA, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 78,929 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 239% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 8,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 105,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 237% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 10,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 46,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 234.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 2,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

